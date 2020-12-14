Roger "Skip" Allen, 74, of Hancock, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Born January 17, 1946, in Martinsburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Imogene Arbutus (Allen) Golliday, and the stepson of Homer Curtis Golliday; and the husband of Rhodie Ellen (Johnson) Allen, whom he married September 17, 1966, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
He was a 1965 graduate of Berkeley Springs High School.
He was a retired dock worker for P.I.E. Trucking, in Hagerstown, Md.; and had formerly been employed by Hancock Sunoco, and a manager at Hancock Auto Parts, in Berkeley Springs.
He was a member of the Teamsters, Local 992, in Hagerstown; and Sons of the American Legion Alderton-Dawson Post 60, in Berkeley Springs.
He loved to hunt, working out, being around people, growing a garden and sharing the results, and spending time tinkering in his garage.
In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by 2 daughters, Kristie Stotler and husband, Randy, and Nicole "Nicky" Shives and husband, Jeff, all of Berkeley Springs; half-brothers, Ronnie "Cook" O'Brien and wife, Kate, of Hancock, Scott "Pud" Golliday and wife, Bea, of Berkeley Springs, and Kevin "Tommy" Golliday and wife, Kelly, of Augusta; grandson, Brandon Stotler; and granddaughters, Samantha "Sam" Shives and Kennedy Shives; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-sister, Sandra Golliday.
Funeral services were held at the Grove Funeral Home, Hancock, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Rev. Steve Dawson officiated with Rev. Jeffrey Hawbaker assisting.
His burial was private, in the Damascus Cemetery, in Big Cove Tannery, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grove Funeral Home, Hancock.
