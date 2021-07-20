Barbara J. Barbe, 77, of Stephen City, Va., died peacefully at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg, Va., on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
She is the daughter of the late Claude Garland Barbe and Faye Cunningham High Barbe. Barbara is also predeceased by a brother, Robert Garland Barbe and a sister, Wyndham B. Brake. She is survived by 3 brothers, William “Eddie” Barbe of Burlington, Harlan L. Barbe of Ponte Vedra, Fla. and John W. Barbe (wife Mary French) of Romney; a sister, A. Kail Barbe of Strasburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born at home in Purgitsville, on July 14, 1944, where she grew up in a rural setting and graduated with the class of 1962 from Keyser High. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va. She used her degree as an educator and taught in public schools for 39 years. Barbara started off, back home in Purgitsville, teaching at a public school then moved to the Winchester area where she spent the majority of her career. There she taught in 3 different schools with most time spent at Stonewall Elementary.
Barbara enjoyed her life and spent free time traveling and taking care of her extended family. While she never had children of her own, she lovingly and willingly enjoyed being an integral part of the lives of her nieces and nephews and if a little spoiling went on, so be it.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark James officiating. Interment will follow at Elijah High Cemetery where Barbara will be interred beside her mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral home, Romney.
