Peggy Williams Cole, 66, of Bunker Hill, W.Va. formerly of Gore, Va. died on Sun., April 18, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Wed., April 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.