Jacob J. “Jake” Puffenberger, 70, of Cross Junction, Va., died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Palmer. Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery in Cross Junction.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.