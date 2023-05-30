Carroll W. Park

Carroll Woodrow Park, 75, of Augusta, died on Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home with his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carroll was born on Dec. 25, 1947, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Ivan and Evelyn Smith Park. He was a 1967 graduate of Hampshire High School, worked for American Woodmark in Berryville, Va., and Abex in Winchester, Va. He was a member of the Delray Church of Christ in Delray. Carroll loved hunting, fishing and gardening.
Carroll married Shelia “Susie” Whitacre Park on Nov. 28, 1974.
Surviving with his wife of 48 years are 3 sons, David, John (Brittany) and Aaron (Jessica) all of Augusta; a brother, Gerald Park (Diane) of Augusta; a granddaughter, Danielle; and a expected granddaughter on the way.
A funeral service will be held at Delray Church of Christ on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Ansel Peer and Charles Kerns, Ministers. Interment will follow in the Pepper Cemetery on his farm.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangement are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
