Decker Kuykendall Elder of South Charleston, W.Va., died peacefully at her home Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
She was born Nov. 1, 1934, on a farm along the South Branch of the Potomac River between Romney and Moorefield. She was preceded in death by her husband George B. Elder; her parents Nellie and William Kuykendall; and her brother Mike Kuykendall. She is survived by her sisters, Edith Kuykendall Crane of Daniel Island, South Carolina and Mary Kuykendall Weber of Ballston Lake, NY; and 4 nieces, Kathy Pringle, Marsha Tomlin, Sheila Kuykendall and Elizabeth Crane.
Decker attended a 2-room grade school, passed the diploma test and graduated from Romney High School as valedictorian in 1952. She graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown in 1956 with a major in chemistry and a minor in math. During her school years, she worked on a sugar corn farm, as a waitress in a restaurant and a hotel, in a fruit packing shed and 2 summers at Union Carbide in a laboratory.
After finishing school, she joined Union Carbide Corporation in South Charleston, where she met her future husband, George. She worked in the Research and Development at the Technical Center for most of her career in analytical and process development. She and George worked in Ponce, Puerto Rico for Union Carbide for a year and a half. In l986, she retired and then worked part-time until 1994 at Carbide. After retirement she became a volunteer tutor for students and friends in math and chemistry which she enjoyed very much. She liked gardening, mowing grass and anything to be done outside. She and her husband, George, also helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity, put needy students through college or trade schools and set up a foundation to provide financial aid for West Virginia students interested in STEM careers.
At her request there will be no services and her ashes will join her husband’s ashes above their house in the hay fields and woods where they lived for many happy years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Decker’s name to Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, 905 Village Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309 or to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, Charleston, WV 25312.
Memories at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, W.Va.
