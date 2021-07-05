Jesse Charles Pownall 73, of Inwood, W.Va., formally of Romney, went home to be with his other family in heaven on Sunday, May 9, 2021, on Mother's Day at Winchester Medical Center.
Jesse was born July 10, 1947, in Hampshire County to the late Wilco (Bill) Pownall and the late Dortha Irean Ludwick Pownall.
Jesse grew up on Jersey Mountain Road and attended school in Three Churches. Jesse chose to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the United States Army on Aug. 31, 1966 when he left home. This day was special to Jesse because it was his father’s birthday. Jesse fought in the Vietnam War receiving Sp. 4 on Nov. 2, 1967, a Bronze Star Medal for heroism in ground combat, another Sp. 5 on May 1967, April 1968 Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Ground operations against hostile forces and Jan 3, 1968 The Army Commendation Medal for Heroism. Jesse was honorably discharged Sp. 5 on Aug. 31, 1972.
He was a hero to many. Jesse worked a few odd jobs after returning home. He was employed at NG Gilbert for decades through all the name changes. After leaving there Jesse became employed at Berryville Graphics where he retired from. He enjoyed hunting, camping, playing pool and cooking on the grill. Jesse enjoyed reading the Bible and looked forward to family reunions.
In addition to Jesses parents he is proceeded in death by a sister, Roxanne Pownall; a nephew T.G. Pownall; his aunt, Sis Kathleen V. Pownall, whom helped to care for him; his stepmother, Madeline Jefferies Pownall; his brother, Thomas (Tommy) Pownall; a daughter-in-law, Bobby (Pebbles) Pownall; 2 great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jesse is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Scott Pownall (Augusta), Brandon, Nicholas, Hunter, Octavia, Mason; Angie Bean and husband Brian (Augusta), Victor, Brianna, Christoper, Trenten, Joshua, Samantha, Chase, Camden, Rosa, Declan, Robert, Whittney, Landon, Bentley, Scarlett, Grayson, Averie, Camiran, Kaleigh, Kynsley, Braxton; Brian Pownall (Augusta), Kayla, Destenee, Kennadi, Rayleigh, Makynlee, Natalie; Letisha Twigg (Capon Bridge), Raelyn, Brittany, Shyanne, Colton, Kylyn, Greasen, Axstyn; Jessica (Renay) Pownall (Romney), Dylan, KimBree, Dalinity; 2 grandchildren that Jesse raised, Kal’lee Pownall (Martinsburg) and Kel’sea Pownall and partner Angela Hinerman (Fairview, W.Va.); 2 brothers, Barry Pownall and wife Beverly (Romney) and James (Butch) Pownall (Augusta); sister-in-law, Marie Pownall (Slanesville), along with immediate family. Jesse is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His current wife Diane and her family.
A memorial service will be held on Jesse’s birthday on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV. Pastor Denzil Davis, a lifelong friend of Jesse’s officiating. Following the service will be a luncheon at the Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
