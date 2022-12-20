Helena J. (Snyder) Shanholtz

Helena Josephine (Snyder) Shanholtz, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Hampshire Center in Romney.
Born Dec. 7, 1934, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles Leo Snyder and Catherine Rosand (Peer) Snyder. Besides her parents, Helena is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Tillman Shanholtz (dec. June 30, 2005); her son, Jentry G. “Chuck” Shanholtz, Sr. (dec. April 26, 2022); and 3 brothers, George, Donald and Jerry Snyder.
Helena is survived by her daughters, DeDe Caldwell and husband Bill of Green Spring and Missy Sowers and husband Buck of Augusta; her grandchildren, Tonya Caldwell of Moorefield, CJ Shanholtz of Romney, Nikki Oates and husband Brian of Augusta, and Larissa Green of Augusta; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Zachary, Carisma, Adalynn, Briley, Renick and River; and her great-great-grandchildren, Avery and Joseph. She is also survived by her brother, William Snyder and wife Bernice of Burlington as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Helena graduated from Fort Ashby High School, Class of 1953. Soon after, she met and married Eugene and started their family. Helena, by choice, was a “stay at home” mom and loved every minute of it. She opted to join the workforce in the early 70s and when she did, she did it with gusto. Her career with Head Start lasted over 40 years and in it, she did what she did best, caring for others. Because of her innate abilities as a wonderful cook, she earned the nickname of “Ms. Cooker” and was responsible for uncountable, wonderful meals there. Helena will always be thought of as a sweet soul on many fronts. She was the one who provided transportation for relatives and friends whenever there was a need and provided countless trips to youth groups. Helena loved bingo and found much pleasure in the hours spent cooking, quilting, and whenever the opportunity arose where she could “give back.” She was very involved in the Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Department where she, among other duties, served as treasurer for many years. Helena attended Forest Glen United Methodist Church and her spirit and kindness will be deeply missed in the Springfield and Green Spring area.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Ann Merkel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Glen Cemetery, Green Spring.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
