Michael Anthony Smith, 76, of Romney passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence.
Born Sept. 13, 1945, Mike was the son of the late William Roy Smith, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Masters Smith.
Mike was a Journeyman Wireman out of Local #349 in Miami, Fla. and owned and operated West Virginia Fire Trucks, and as a dealer, sold fire trucks and other firefighting apparatus.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Smith; his maternal grandparents, Raleigh and Ruby Masters; his paternal grandparents, William Roy Smith, Sr. and Kathleen Smith; and by his step-grandmother, Reva Mae Smith.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda K. O’Connell, whom he married on June 1, 1968, in Miami.
In addition to his wife, Linda, whom he loved immeasurably, Mike enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting, being with his many friends, everything Coca Cola, including The Bottling Works in Romney, cars, particularly his Sunbeam Alpine and Sunbeam Tiger, fire trucks and equipment, and fire departments and firefighters everywhere. He was a proud union member and a good Democrat.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney, with Father Thomas officiating followed by a reception at the Romney Fire Hall starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, Linda is suggesting that you do a good deed or an act of kindness for a friend, acquaintance, or even a stranger. This gesture will make she and Mike smile more than flowers.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
