Pearl Gladden Tenney, 89, of Capon Bridge, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Pearl was born on March 3, 1933, in Gerrardstown, W.Va., the daughter of the late Dennis Wade and Charlotte Ethel Kelsoe Gladden. She worked for National Fruit Products in Winchester, Va., for 52 years and a member of the Christian Faith. Pearl loved family get-togethers, listening to country music, reading her paper, drinking coffee with Gary, canning for the winter, flowers, baking pies, shopping in Winchester, watching TV with her husband, farming and spending time with her grandkids and family.
Pearl married Everett D. Tenney on Dec. 23, 1956, in Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 65 years is a son, Gary E. Tenney (Joyce) of Capon Bridge; a daughter, Phyllis A. Nicholson of Capon Bridge; and 2 grandsons, Danny Nicholson (Jen) and Lloyd Tenney.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Tenney; 2 brothers, Calvin and Dan Gladden; and 2 sisters, Retha Haines and Helen Lewis.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 168, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Timber Ridge Cemetery, c/o Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, High View, WV 26865.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
