Barbara Jean Holliday, 77, of Winchester, Va. died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held in the Gainesboro Cemetery in Gainesboro, Va. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
