Ersel Franklin Funk, 88, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Broadway, Va.
Born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Kirby, he was the son of the late Lester and Ethel (Hott) Funk.
He was a member and Deacon at Romney Assembly of God Church for 52 years. He worked for Romney Orchards for 35 years and retired from Eastern Building Supply in Romney. Ersel was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting, spending many hours in the woods.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Iris Dove Funk, whom he married on Feb. 5, 1954; 3 sons, Randy Funk (Debbie) of Mt. Storm, W.Va., Michael Funk (Ada) of Romney and Greg Funk of Fulks Run, Va.; 2 daughters, Beverly Pownall (Barry) of Romney and Mary Puffenbarger (Ron) of Broadway; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Robert, Roy and Eugene (Gene) Funk; and 4 sisters, Frances Davis, Catherine Ludwig, Dorothy High and Wanda Hott.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Helen Timbrook, Anna Combs and Shirley Veach.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at noon at Romney Assembly of God Church with Pastor James Mou officiating. Interment will be in Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
