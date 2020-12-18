Wesley Earl William Hiett, 90, of Paw Paw, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home.
Wesley was born on September 1, 1930, in Middletown, Va., the son of the late Grover C. and Alice Malone Hiett. He worked as a sawmiller most of his life, where he owned and operated Wesley Hiett & Sons. A truck driver for O’Boyle Tank Lines Trucking Company in Martinsburg, W.Va. for 13 years and attended Island Hill United Methodist Church near Paw Paw.
Wesley enjoyed woodworking, bluegrass concerts, hunting, fishing and being with his family. Wesley married Mary June Luttrell Hiett on April 8, 1950, in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 70 years are 5 sons, W. Lane Hiett (Linda), Marty W. Hiett (Debbie), Randy D. Hiett all of Paw Paw, Monte W. Hiett (Nancy) of Bloomery and Merle M. Hiett (Kelley) of Paw Paw; a daughter, Elise M. Whitacre (Keith) of Paw Paw; 3 sisters, Irene Ambrose of Winchester, Va., Loretta “Cookie” Shuster and Ann L. Wilder both of Stephenson, Va.; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Hiett; a great-grandson, Kalob Ayers; 2 brothers, Willis and George Hiett and a sister, Frenchie Wigfield.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations. Private services to be held. Interment will be in the Island Hill Cemetery near Paw Paw. Memorial contributions may be made to the Island Hill United Methodist Church, 22389 Cacapon Road, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.