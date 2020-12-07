Linda Lou (Haines) Davis, 74, of Romney, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle, after a long and courageous battle.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin “Bunny” Haines and Mabel Garland Haines; a sister, Gwendolyn L. Seeman; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her husband Arley K. Davis, E6, DV1, U.S. Navy Retired; her brother, Steve Haines (wife Janet) of Romney; her children, Renee Cox (husband David) of Romney and Troy Corbin (wife Tina) of Newnan, Ga.; her step-children, Anthony Davis of Virginia Beach, Barbara Lewis (husband Terry) of Concord, NC, and John Davis (wife Becky) of Ocoee, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Corbin, Alex Cox, Garrett Corbin, Erin Corbin, Stephanie Cuddie, Megan Davis, Jacob Davis, Jeffery L. Mathias, II, Nichole Byrne, Brittney Davis, and Brooke Davis; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Linda is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, and a very special young lady, Ashlee Davis (husband Larry and son Sawyer).
Linda was a very kind, caring and generous soul. Nothing meant more to Linda than time with her family, and she treasured every moment. Another love was travel. She and Arley roamed the country and traveled thousands of miles together over a 28-year span. They visited every state, with the exception of two.Coastal towns and beaches were always favorite spots to visit, and together, many wonderful experiences were enjoyed and countless memories made. She lived a full and rich life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.