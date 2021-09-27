Margaret Ann King, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Freeman Neosho Hospital after a long illness.
Margaret Ann Swihart was born June 21, 1929, in Warsaw, Ind., the daughter of Frank and Florence (Snider) Swihart. Margaret had lived in Seneca most of her life. She was a former member of the Seneca Study Club, author of Messy Margaret’s Cookbook and was one of the founding members of the Seneca Food Pantry where she volunteered.
Margaret loved cooking, reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and canning pickles for her family. Margaret loved her family and loved to travel. She will always be remembered as Wayne’s co-pilot in all their world travels.
Margaret was a faithful member of the Seneca United Methodist Church since she and Wayne moved to town in 1948. She was a past president of the United Methodist Women at the church and a past president of the District United Methodist Women. Margaret served for years as the secretary-treasurer of the Seneca United Methodist Church. She was the hostess of all the church dinners and events. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her ability to show Christ’s love to others, her faith and no one will forget her cooking.
Margaret Ann Swihart married J. Wayne King on April 2, 1948, in Warsaw and he survives.
Additional survivors include her children, Janet McConnell and Bruce of Seneca, John King and Kay of Neosho, Jim King and Russ of Romney, Judy Rhinehart and Kevin of Joplin, Sharon Pack and Tom of Dayton, Ohio, and Violet Kanonuhwa of Atlanta; 1 sister, Mary Lou Swanson of San Angelo, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Jack Swanson.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Seneca Church of Christ with Marilyn O’Brien and Jake King officiating. Burial was in the Seneca Cemetery with Josh King, Will King, Jake King, Arthur King, Aaron Arlington, Shay McConnell and Seth McConnell serving as pallbearers.
Arrangement under the personal direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, Mo.
Memorial contribution in lieu of flowers can be made to the Seneca Food Pantry or the Seneca United Methodist Church in care of the Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, P.O. Box 380, Seneca, MO 64865.
