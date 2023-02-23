Michael Windsor Jr.

Michael Francis Windsor, Jr., 51, of Fisher, W.Va, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 11, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. Born on May 22, 1971, in Baltimore City, Md., he was a son of Michael Francis Windsor of Delray and Martha Jane Delph Windsor of Florida and raised by Rhonda K. Pryor. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Windsor; and two half-brothers.
Most people knew him as “Butch” or “Butchy.” Michael loved his family, children and granddaughter, Khaleesi, very much. He was very passionate about riding and loved his Harley. He liked fishing and spending time with friends and loved ones. He always had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor to go with it. Most of all he loved his wife, Sabrina. There wasn’t anything the two wouldn’t do for each other.
Surviving is his loving wife of almost 10 years, Sabrina Kay Bucklew Windsor; two sons, Jordan Weekley at home and Bobby Benefield of Rappahannock, Va.; three daughters, Danielle Weekley of Clarksburg, W.Va., Megan Weekley of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Heather Windsor of Augusta; a brother, Scott Windsor of Mt. Jackson, Va.; two sisters, Danielle Windsor of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Crystal Cromwell of Gettysburg, Pa.; and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home, Moorefield.
