Barbara Lou Landes, 69, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2 p.m., which would have been her 70th birthday. All are encouraged to bring a cover side dish or dessert to share.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
