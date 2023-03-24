Sharon L. Kesner

Sharon Lee Kesner, 75, of Springfield, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 9, 1948, in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Orville A. Dennison and Mary V. (Hammer) Dennison.
Sharon had worked for the Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney. She enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Survivors include her sons, Stanley Miller and Ken Miller and wife Laura, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Dustin Miller and Marshall Miller; special nephew, Dan Dennison; cousins, Corey Dennison and Lydia Dennison; and close friends, Bev Greenwade, Donna McKenzie and Scarlett Brittain.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a late date.
The Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, assisted the family with arrangements.
