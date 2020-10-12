Mattie Virginia Tusing, 89, of Rock Oak, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Piedmont Hospice of the Panhandle, Charlottesville, Va.
Born on May 23, 1931 in Wardensville, she was the daughter of Walter H. Webster and Elizabeth M. Webster.
All services were private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.