Denzil “Denny” Louis Davis, Jr., 48, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his residence.
Born on June 26, 1973, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Denzil L. and Shirley (McBride) Davis of Augusta, WV.
He was an avid hunter and loved to play sports. He was a member of Tearcoat Church of the Brethren.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Angela L. Dellinger Davis; a son, Tyler Logan Davis; a daughter, Alea Lakelyn Davis; and 2 sisters, Christy Fries of Augusta and Melissa Green of Georgetown, SC.
He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Logan Davis.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
