James Michael “Johnny” Brennan, 71, of High View, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Johnny was born on May 16, 1950, in Rome, Italy, a son of the late James V. and Mary V. Moore Brennan. He was a veteran in the United States Army having served in Germany, worked as a tie steel rebarer for Black Hawk Construction and a member of the Catholic Faith. Johnny enjoyed antiques, flea markets especially crystal and brass, an avid collector of Mazda RX-7, a Washington Redskins fan and most of all being with his family.
Surviving is his special partner for 40 years, Joan P. Holliday Humes; a son, Jonathan M. Brennan of Winchester, Va.; 2 daughters, Danielle R. Grandison of Stephens City, Va. and Dana M. Humes of Dania Beach, Fla.; a brother, Kevin Brennan of Front Royal, Va.; 2 sisters, Ann Gordon of Virginia Beach, Va. and Mary McGehee of Front Royal, Va.; 4 grandchildren, Darrion, Jaiden, Dezmond and Daije and a great-granddaughter, Aria.
A celebration of Johnny’s life was held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Officiating was Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Inurnment was private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 9, c/o John Roberts, P.O. Box 731, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
