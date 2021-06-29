Kenneth McDonald, 89, of Manassas, Va., (formerly of Junction), passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence.
Born May 20, 1932, in Junction, he was the son of the late Frank Wright McDonald and Sarah Ardith (Markwood) McDonald. Besides his parents, Ken is preceded in death by a daughter, Terri McDonald; a grandson, Chase McDonald; a sister, Mary Katherine “Butch” Kaplinger; and 3 brothers, Lloyd, Allen and Sheldon McDonald.
Ken is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth L. McDonald of Fort Ashby and Mark E. McDonald and wife Shari of Gainesville, Va.; a daughter, Patricia Lou McDonald of Centreville, Va.; 3 grandchildren, Nathan, Travis, and Josh and wife Aysa; and 2 great-grandchildren, Jace and Reese. Ken is also survived by 3 brothers, Frank McDonald, Jr. of Romney, Floyd McDonald of Illinois, and Glen McDonald and wife Mary of Junction, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ken honorably served in the US Army for 2 years before settling in Falls Church, Va., where he raised his family. He worked for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for 26 years and retired in 1985. Upon retirement, Ken enjoyed spending time up on the family farm, time with family and friends, and sharing stories that he always had to share with anyone that would listen. There was never a car ride with Pops that he didn't keep us entertained. He lived a fulfilling life and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating. Interment will be at Arnold Cemetery, Junction.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Ken’s memory to Sycamore Run, P.O. Box 1430, Fort Ashby, WV 26719 or Peniel (Chase McDonald Scholarship Fund), P.O. Box 250, Johnstown, PA 15907.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
