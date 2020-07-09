Leona Virginia Kidwell, 90, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on May 23, 1930 in Levels, she was the daughter of the late Arley Sowers and Mae Haines Sowers.
She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, Romney. She graduated from Romney High School in 1948 and after graduation was employed by Central Telephone Co. as a telephone operator, retiring from GTE in 1991 with 34 years as a service representative. She was a member of IBEW 2035; a life member of the VFW and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 91, where she served as President for several years and served on several local and state committees. She cooked and served meals for veterans, their families, and various functions at the Legion; was very active in the Auxiliary, working well with the Commander and members. She was awarded the A.L.A. Department Outstanding Timeless Award 1997-1998 for all her contributions to the A.L.A. and was awarded a certificate of appreciation of outstanding service to the A.L.A. Department of Education Chairman by the National committee on Education May 3, 2003.
Leona was a member of the Eastern Star #84 and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was named Democrat of the Year in 1994 and recognized in Charleston for her outstanding service to the Democratic Party. She was a member of the Eight and Forty 700, serving 2 terms as a Department Chaplain.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49-1/2 years, Lyle Kidwell, in 2011 and is survived by her sons, Bob Kidwell of Romney, Eddy Kidwell (Marcelle) and David Kidwell (Beth), both of Points; 4 grandchildren, Travis Kidwell (Stephanie), Jamie Kidwell (Jordan), Amanda Stotler (Andy) and Taylor Reed (Matt); 5 great-grandchildren, Walker Kidwell, Easton Kidwell, Haylee, Landen and Tinley Stotler; and a sister, Alice Rowzee (Teddy), Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Points.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service on Sunday.
We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care Unit.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
