Charlotte Marie Pugh, 84, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Charlotte was born on December 18, 1935, in Winchester, Va., a daughter of the late Hill and Lela Lofton Fishel. Charlotte was raised by her grandparents James and Rosie Lofton. She was a member of the Mt. Olive Church, enjoyed camping, gardening her flowers and being with her family.
Surviving are 3 sons, J.D. Moreland (Penny); Wayne Moreland (April); Steve Moreland (Lori) all of Capon Bridge; 1 daughter, Carol A. Davis (Larry) of Augusta; she raised 3 step-children, Danny Pugh of Berkeley Springs, W.V.; Tina Abraham of Texas; Melinda Southerly of Paw Paw; a special cousin who was more like a sister, Betty Geishaver of Michigan; cousins, Jerry and Donnie Wilkins of Winchester, Va.; Janice Lofton of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” Talhelm.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Tom Rowan. Interment will be at Green Lane Cemetery in Delray. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pugh Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
