Margaret R. Pierce

Margaret Rose Pierce, 83, of Fairmont, W.Va., passed away Wednesday morning Aug. 30, 2023, at the home of her daughter Traci Heater in Augusta where she lived for the past several months. She was born in Fairmont on July 22, 1940, the daughter of the late Pete and Mary Arcuri Megna.
Margaret worked at Owens Illinois glass plant. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the ladies Auxiliary of the fraternal order of the Eagles where she served as past Max Baer Heart fund chairlady and past Mother of the year. She volunteered with the Polar Bear Band Boosters when her children participated in the band.
She is survived by her children Tammy (John) Kosko of Latrobe, Pa., Pat (Shannon) Pierce of Anchorage, Alaska and Traci (Robert) Heater of Augusta.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Kathryn Kosko Riedel, Michael (Taylor) Kosko, Steven Kosko, Christopher Heater, Samantha (Nathan) Heater, Mary Frances Heater, Clydie (Ridge) Heater, Jazi Heater, Ashlee Pierce and Joseph Pierce. Also surviving are her 8 great-grandchildren RJ, Clyde, Octavia, Ocean, Kaydinn, Karmellia, Natalie Rose and Kendall. She is also survived by a brother-in-law Bob Friend of Parkersburg; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings Emilio (Gladys) Megna, Frances (Robert) Borello, Betty Friend and Tony (Florence) Megna.
She had an infectious smile and contagious laugh. It was her mission in life to find a reason to laugh every day. She cherished and loved her dear friends Donna, Dee, Deanna and Sandy. And her dogs that she loved Pepper, Cocoa and well as visiting dogs Sophie and Fancy were the joy of her day.
A visitation was held at Ross Funeral Home in Fairmont and the Catholic Funeral Liturgy was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Interment was at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday Sept. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Tearcoat Church in Augusta, with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements were handled by Ross Funeral Home in Fairmont.
