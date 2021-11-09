Kimberly Michelle “Kim” Hott, 60, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Shanks, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, with her daughter by her side at the Winchester Medical Center.
Kim battled with serious medical issues in recent years, showing her courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Kim came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. She was a loving mother, sister and friend. She loved sitting around the table telling stories about growing up with her sisters and brother Bud. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was an avid Steelers fan and collected anything with Steelers on it, even if it meant taking the shirt off your back
On Feb. 14, 1961, she was a Valentines gift to the late Ralph and Veiva Pearl Hott and a special granddaughter to Mona V. Hott. She was a 1979 graduate of Hampshire High School where she was the head majorette in the High School Band. Kim previously worked more that 10 years at the Romney Food Lion, Kenney Shoe Factory and the Family Dollar all in Romney and received most of her joy being with her family and friends especially her grandsons.
She is survived by her amazing daughter and caregiver, Kristin M. Underwood (Rob) of Winchester, Va.; her twin sons, Kolby and Kody Haines of Augusta, that she loved unconditionally; a brother, Ralph B. Hott, Jr. of Pennsylvania; 4 sisters, Gail L. Hott of Romney, Janet S. Orndorff of Augusta, Debra J. Hensler of Romney and Lea D. Oates of Augusta; her grandsons, Pierce Staub, Robert W. Underwood and Vincent R. Underwood.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Karen A. French.
A celebration of Kim’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
