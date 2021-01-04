Christine Aileen Garrett Anderson, 74, of Yellow Spring, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was born to the late James Ruhl and Aileen Jenkins Garrett on May 15, 1946.
Christine married Glenwood Anderson on January 15, 1965, in Cumberland, Md. She was a mother to 2 daughters, Teresa (Billy) Weatherholtz of Capon Bridge and Tina (David) Bradfield of Baker; 3 grandchildren, Tyler (Jesse) Bradfield of Old Fields, Courtney (Brandon) Ritter of Capon Bridge and Felicia Combs of Atlanta, Ga.; 2 great-grandsons, Xander Lee and Asher Lee Ritter; 3 sisters, Gatha (Bobby) Walker and Judith Hahn both of Wardensville and Donna (Charles) Teets of Baker; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Garrett and a sister, Betty Cooke.
Christine graduated from Wardensville High School in 1964. She enjoyed working as a waitress for over 50 years in the Wardensville area. She enjoyed her customers and made many lifelong friends. Christine loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them especially her 2 great-grandsons who she adored. Christine had a passion for taking photos where pictures of her family and friends filled her home and she enjoyed sewing and making crafts.
Private services to be held. Interment will be at the Wardensville Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Smith. A celebration of Christine’s life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 9349 SR-259, Mathias, WV 26812.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
