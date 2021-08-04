Charles “Chuck” Walter Hanson, 83, of Baker, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Born on Feb. 8, 1938 in Coal Fork, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ira Davis Hanson and Mary Margaret Hanson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor David May officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
