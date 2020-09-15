Roxieanne D. Powers, 81, of Martinsburg passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Hospice of the Panhandle.
She was born on July 19, 1939, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Hubbard and Virginia “Shrout” Deskins of Springfield.
Roxieanne is a graduate of Romney High School. She worked as a travel agent and attended St. Leo Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sister, Renee “Deskins” Fields; her granddaughter, Taylor Martin Kreilmann, her husband, Quentin, and their daughter, Chandler. She is also survived by her precious dog, Jazzy.
Roxieanne was also a beloved member of her surviving extended family. She remained close with her son’s widow, Ann Downs and children, Drew, Camryn and Christopher; her cousins, Debbie “Landis” Walizer, her husband, Rick, and their son, Trent and Jami “Landis” Wrenn, her husband, Bo, and their children Karisa, Colin, Ethan and Maci; and her special friend, Sandra Brining.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Powers; her son, Thomas Bradley Martin; and her brothers, William “Bill” and Arthur Deskins.
A celebration will be held at Springfield Assembly of God in Springfield, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
