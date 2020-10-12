Janet Lynn Everett, 58, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on January 9, 1962 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Gene Rawls and Alice Jackson Rawls.
Janet was a homemaker, who loved to work in her garden and do canning. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is her husband, Stanley V. Everett; a sister Alison Lawson (Pat) of Stafford, Va.; a brother, Mark Rawls (Allyssa); a nephew, Nathaniel; and 2 nieces, Hannah and Makayla.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
