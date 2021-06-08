Joshua Aaron Racey, 32, of Moorefield, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Born on Dec. 31, 1988 in Petersburg, he was the son of Oral R. Racey (Trinity) of Moorefield and Sandra Lewis Starliper (Joe) of Green Spring.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, WV with Pastor Matt Perrine officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Memorial donations to help with funeral expenses may be made to McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Augusta, WV.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.