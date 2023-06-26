Diane L. Peterson

Diane Lynn Peterson, 65, of Lexington Park, Md., passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on June 6, 1958, a daughter of the late William E. Hicks, Sr. and Thelma E. (Berg) Hicks. Diane was a graduate of Hampshire High School and attended West Virginia University studying veterinary sciences. She lived on her brother's farm in Reedsville, W.Va., while attending WVU. During vet tech school, she found her love for all animals, often bringing home a few to take care of.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Martin Peterson; daughter, Breanna and fiancé, Colin Maclaren; brothers, Ronald J. Hicks of Reedsville, Larry Hicks and wife Sue of Chapel Hill, NC, Richard Hicks and wife Becky Moore of Cody, Wyo.; first cousins, William E. Hicks III, John Hicks, and Jason Hicks all of Romney; nieces, Courtlin Hicks of Reedsville and Brittany Hicks and husband Nate Druckenmiller of Elkins, W.Va.; nephew Tristan Hicks of Puna, India. She is preceded in death by a brother, William E. Hicks, Jr. and wife Mary Rose (Pancake) Hicks; sister-in-law, Colleen "Rochelle" Hicks; nephew, Kelby Hicks.
To honor Diane's wishes she will be cremated.
Field Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.