Sheila Jane Weasenforth, 52, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Born on Dec. 17, 1968, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of late Bernard Lee Kesner and Pauline Catherine Corbin Kesner.
Sheila was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving is her husband of 36 years, William Lee Weasenforth, Sr.; 3 sons, William Lee Weasenforth Jr. (Eve) of Augusta, Derek Alan Weasenforth (Trina) of Ridgeley and Eric Paul Weasenforth of Augusta; 4 sisters, Lena Kathy Duncan of Romney, Joann Lee Shank of Augusta, Alma Carol Kesner of Slanesville and Sharon Lynn Weasenforth of Petersburg; and 4 grandchildren, Jemma Lee Weasenforth, Aiden Lee Cheshire, Rebekah Abigial Shingleton and Michelle Alexis Shingleton.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Debbie Shreve officiating. Interment will follow at the Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.