Margaret “Ma” Sherman, 93, of Mathias, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab, Baker.
Born on April 11, 1927 in Hardy Co., W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Lorenza Basye and Hattie Basye Dove.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, with Michael Funkhouser, Minister officiating. Burial will be in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Mathias.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Dress casually, Ma would like that. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an SPCA of your choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
