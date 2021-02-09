H. Andrew “Andy” Kline, 69, of Rio, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Feb. 4, 1952, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Hobart O. Kline and Elfreda (Timbrook) Kline.
Andy owned and operated Kline’s Masonry until retirement. He was an avid hunter, especially when it came to bear, turkey and deer. After retirement, it gave him more time for his farm, caring for the cattle, his horses and a chance to ride more often. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1970 and an Armed Forces veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Heath Kline in 1998, and a brother, Mark Kline.
Surviving is his wife, Peggy B. Billmeyer Kline; a son, Adam Kline of Winchester; a brother, Stephen Kline (Margie) of Augusta; and a sister Nancy Meade (Wendell) of Capon Bridge.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
