Darlene Y. Combs

Darlene Yvonne Combs, 70, of Augusta, died on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at her home.
Darlene was born on July 4, 1952, in Kirby, the daughter of late Paul D. Hawse, Sr. and Josephine Hott Hawse. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her son, grandsons, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Darlene married Karl W. Combs on June 26, 1971, in Augusta.
Surviving along with her husband of 51 years is her son, Jeffrey K. Combs and wife Carolyn of Augusta; two grandsons, Jeffrey Combs II and Andrew Combs both of Augusta; three brothers, Larry Hawse of Kirby, Buddy Hawse of Augusta, and Ricky Hawse and wife Jessica of Kiby; two sisters, Glenna Broadwater and husband Ronald of Kirby, and Cathy Corbin and husband Tiny of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Harlan Hawse; and a sister, Joyce Wolford.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Mt. Zion Cemetery near Augusta, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Voit.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
