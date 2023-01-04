Nancy V. Holland

Nancy Virginia Holland, 67, of Springfield, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Nancy was born in Winchester, Va., on Aug. 23, 1955; she was the daughter of Fred and Mildred Whitacre. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ken Holland.
She is survived by her daughter Shelley (Holland) Copeland and husband Joshua and their son Avery; Kelly Holland and significant other Anthony Calhoun, their children Dalton, Jaqueline, Brady, Kennedi, and Kenleigh; son Jared Holland; son Tyler Holland and his sons Braden and Jaxson; son Darrin Holland and wife Amanda and their children Meredith, Zachary, and Leah; son Joshua Holland, wife Tabitha, and their son Conner.
She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon Baker and husband Walter of Slanesville and Donna Chaney, husband Billy, and family of Capon Bridge.
Nancy worked for many years in human services. She worked for the Potomac Center in Romney, for over 20 years. In addition, she also worked as an EMT and Ambulance Driver for Lambert’s Ambulance Service in Romney. Most recently, she worked at Unified Community Connections in Cumberland, Md.
She was a daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family was the source of her greatest joy. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking/baking and gardening. Her happiest moments were preparing large meals for family get-togethers and being surrounded by the ones, she loved. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy’s wish was to be cremated, there will only be a small service for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757 to assist with funeral costs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
For each thorn, there’s a rosebud…
For each twilight – a dawn…
For each trial – the strength to carry on,
For each storm cloud – a rainbow…
For each shadow – the sun…
For each parting – sweet memories
When sorrow is done
~ Ralph Waldo Emerson
