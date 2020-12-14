Betsy Anderson Lineberg, 72, of Winchester, Va. died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her family.
A funeral service was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Officiating was Rev. Ron Potter and Rev. Carolyn Martin. Interment followed in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, Va.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
