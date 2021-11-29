Monty Edwards, 88, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Oct. 26, 1933, in New Mexico, he was the son of the late Seal Edwards and Myrtle Hamilton Edwards.
Monty was a Navy veteran and worked for the Department of Natural Resources. He was a member of Christ Community Church where he served on the church board. He was a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge for 50 years. He had a love for baseball and the young people who played the sport. He coached his son’s Little League team, the Orioles, and later umpired.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Allen Edwards; a daughter, Seala Tutwiler (Frank) of Augusta; a son, Monty Bryan Edwards (Veronika) of Springfield, Va.; sisters, Connie Flischer and Donna Digler; brothers, Jim Widner and Harvey Widner; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, Augusta, with Pastor Don Kesner officiating. Interment will be Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
