Dorothy Mae (Michael) Ferrebee Hughes, 81, of Ridge Road, Burlington, formerly of New Creek, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born on April 6, 1940, at Martin, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Henry Alston and Myrtle Lee (Leatherman) Michael. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Calvin Gordon Ferrebee on Oct. 6, 1958, and Eugene B. Hughes on May 5, 2012; and by a sister, Beatrice House.
Mrs. Hughes was employed as an instructional aide with the Grant County Board of Education for 32 years. She was affiliated with Safe Haven Tabernacle in Romney and was a long time member of both the Mineral County Historical Society and Genealogical Society. An avid family researcher, over the years she has researched hundreds, if not thousands of families and their roots in the 4 county area and even other states. The information that has been gathered over the years has proven to be invaluable to many families in discovering their ancestors. She also has authored several books outlining her research over the years.
Surviving are her children, Katharine "Kathy" (Ferrebee) Sions and husband Dallas and Michael Eugene Hughes and wife Susan, all of Burlington and Scott Allen Hughes and wife Rena of Spencer, W.Va.; 6 grandchildren, D. Kristopher Sions, Eric Sions and companion, Kelley Wolford, Brandi Veach and husband Timothy, Heidi Davis and husband Josh, Jordan Hughes and wife Samantha and Daniel Hughes and wife Michelle; 2 step-grandchildren, Nathan and Nena Rogers; 10 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Walter Michael and wife Linda of Moorefield.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating.
Interment will be in the Knobley Memorial Gardens, New Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.