Marjorie Ellen (Bowman) Longbon, 78, of Petersburg, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grant County Rehabilitation & Care Center.
Born Aug. 11, 1942, at home, in Hampshire County; she was the daughter of the late Griffith Bowman and Alberta (Shanholtzer) Bowman.
Marj is survived by her 2 sons, Gavin (Ann) Longbon of Petersburg and Jon (Stacey) Longbon of Mill Creek.
She will forever be known as “Mimi” to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren, Rabeka Longbon (Kyle) White, Dalton Longbon, Joshua (Kelsey) Longbon and Kelsey Rae Longbon.
Great-grandchildren, Brynlee Ann White, Kamden Laird White and Beckett Cade Longbon.
Marj was the youngest of 18 children. Still surviving are 2 of her brothers, Ronnie (Mary Lynn) Bowman and Gary Bowman of Hampshire County.
Marj Longbon was a graduate of Romney High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, the late Rev. Richard Longbon in January of 1960. She was her husband’s right-hand, or rather the left in his case, during his lifetime of ministry.
She thoroughly enjoyed serving her community, whether it be in the church or school system, which she dedicated many years of her life. Children gravitated towards Ms. Marj, and those who knew her well, always looked forward to her dry sense of humor.
Family will have a private burial service. A memorial will be held at a later date at Grove Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Larry Hakes.
Memorial donations may be made to Grove Street UM Church, Hedrick Chapel UM Church, Commission on Aging Family Services, Burlington UM Family Services or Charity of Choice.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
