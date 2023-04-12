Raymond E. Bingaman

Raymond Elwood Bingaman, 81, of Delray, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at WVU Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Raymond was born on July 5, 1941, in Franklin County, Montgomery Township, Pa., the son of the late George A. and Grace Rice Bingaman. Raymond was a member of the Delray Christian Church, worked 18 years for Chemical Lehman Tank Lines in Hagerstown, Md., five years for Fleet Maintenance in Winchester, Va., and 10 years for B.K. Excavating in Delray. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, eating crab legs, being outdoors, camping, NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, watching western movies, eating ice cream at the kettle shop, and most of all being with his friends and family.
Raymond married Rhonda K. Davis on Oct. 30, 1998, in Winchester.
Surviving with his wife of 24 years are two sons, Shawn A. Bingaman (Erika) of Gardners, Pa. and Eric A. Bingaman (Denise) of Hagerstown, Md.; two daughters, Shari J. Spielman of Hanover, Pa. and Angi Newsom of Norfolk, Va.; two stepsons, Ric Keiter of Myrtle Beach, SC and Ronnie Keiter of Delray; a brother, George Bingaman of Chambersburg, Pa.; four sisters, Thelma Starliper of Mercersburg, Pa., Elizabeth Sharon, Doris Barnhart and Janet Helman all from Chambersburg, Pa.; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Devin Bingaman; three brothers, Paul, Leonard and Charles Bingaman; four sisters, Cora Mills, Helen Myers, Mariam Poole and Maxine Walker.
A funeral service will be held at the Delray Christian Church, 6619 N. Texas Road, Augusta, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Atzenweller. Interment will follow in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Sunday at the church an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Delray Christian Church, 6619 N. Texas Road, Augusta, WV 26704 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
