Melissa Lynn Stokes, 54, of Cross Junction, Va., passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Evans. Interment will follow in the Old Stone Cemetery just outside of Winchester, Va.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.