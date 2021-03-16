Gerald Wayne “Joe” Fishel, 75, of Wardensville, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born on July 5, 1945, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late John L. and Annabelle Strosnider Fishel. He previously worked at Fleetwood Travel Trailers in Winchester for 35 years, at the Peacock Manufacturing in Wardensville for 6 years and was a United States Army Veteran where he served as an Army Sargent and a Military Policeman. Joe was a member of the Wardensville Vol. Rescue Squad for the last 49 years, the Wardensville VFW Post #2102, the Strasburg Moose Lodge #403. Joe’s soft and compassionate nature made him loved and respected by everyone that knew him. He was a master woodworker/craftsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joe loved his family and spending time with them, but, his greatest joy was being “Pap” to his grandkids. Joe married Mary Rinard Fishel on April 20, 1969, in Wardensville.
Surviving with his wife of 51 years are his sons, Kevin Stewart of Wardensville and Jason Fishel and his wife Miki of Strasburg, Va.; his 3 sisters, Virginia “Sally” Smith and husband Danny of Cross Junction, Va.; Betty Hinkle and husband Paul; Kathy Fishel and daughter Becky all of Wardensville; his 4 grandchildren, Jared and Justin Fishel, Ashleigh and Joey Stewart and his furry friends Gizzy and Maggee.
A funeral service was held at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville on Friday, March 12, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Phil Brumback. Interment followed in the Wardensville Cemetery with military rights accorded by the United States Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by helping to defray funeral cost by clicking on the donate now tab or mailing a contribution to the Fishel Family, c/o Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 29, Wardensville, WV 26851.
Arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
