Lewis Wayne Strother, 89, of Winchester, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home with family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Orndorff. Military honors to be accorded. Inurnment will be private at the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.