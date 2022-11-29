Debra A. Mansfield

Debra Alice Mansfield, 65, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born April 30, 1957, in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Jay Fleming and Daisy Alice (Delaney) Fleming. Besides her parents, Debra is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Stum.
Debra is survived by her son, Franklin J. Stum of Levels; her daughter, April G. Antonelli and husband Steven of Front Royal, Va.; her grandchildren, Zackary Stum, Kaitlyn Antonelli and Ariana Antonelli; her brother, Danny Fleming and wife Sue of Woodbridge, Va.; her nieces, Dawn Blake, Danielle Krieger and Ashley Stark; and by her nephew, Shawn Fleming.
Debra grew up in Springfield, Va., and was a graduate of West Springfield High School, Class of 1975. She was a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia for many years and after moving to West Virginia 15 years ago, she began working at Walmart in Winchester.
Debra enjoyed gambling and traveling. She was most happy by the water and loved fishing, boating, lounging on the beach and eating seafood. She had a soft spot for animals, especially strays, and although she was as stubborn as they come, she was equally as loving. Debra found great joy in her grandchildren and loved to spend as much time with them as she could. She was a special woman and will be missed by all who loved her.
A memorial celebration for Debra will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
