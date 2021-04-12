Beatrice Isabelle Haines Taylor, 91, of Romney, passed away peacefully on Thurs., April 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Walkersville, Md.
Born Feb. 6, 1930, in Shanks, Bea was the daughter of the late Wilbur Minor Haines and Isabelle (Hannas) Haines Shanholtz. She was the wife of Wesley Mills Taylor for 52 years until his death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, James Michael “Jimmy” Taylor; 6 brothers, William Haines, Virgil Haines, Harry Haines, John Haines, James Haines and John Payne; 3 sisters, Lillian Hutchinson, Dorothy Miller and Helen Hannas; her stepfather Norman Shanholtz and close family friends, George and Helen Saville.
Bea is survived by her son, William M. “Bill” Taylor and wife Ulrike of Romney; her daughter, Dorothy Ann Taylor “Dottie” Dayton and husband Fred of Walkersville; 5 grandchildren, Frederick Earl Dayton III, Michael Wesley Dayton, Jennifer Beatrice Dayton and husband Jeremy Kaikko, Wesley Matthew Klaus Taylor and wife Lauren, and Ethan Edison Taylor; 4 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Robert Dayton, Zachary Taylor Dayton, Nathan Dayton Kaikko and Natalie Beatrice Dayton Kaikko. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bea grew up in Shanks and attended Hampshire County Schools. Bea fell in love with, and married, Wes and they soon started their family. She worked various sales jobs in the Romney area until 1959 when Wes was transferred to Boonsboro, Md. Bea became a nurse’s aide and then a bookkeeper for Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home. When her husband was again transferred, and the family relocated to McCoole, Md., she went to work for Sears in LaVale. She worked in the auditing department and as a sales associate. In 1974 she and Wes returned home to Romney. In 1995, after over 30 years as a dedicated employee, Bea retired from Sears. Even after retirement Bea stayed busy with part-time jobs, which included Food Lion, a return to Sears and the Hampshire County Board of Education.
Bea was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and past President of Women’s Society of Christian Service (WSCS). She was also the past President of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary and past Chapeau of the 8 and 40, an offshoot of the American Legion. She was a past member of the Women’s Club and Farm Women’s Club.
Bea loved to shop, travel, go on cruises, play card games and spend time with her grandchildren. Her family fondly remembers how much she loved holidays and family gatherings. She began family reunion traditions, as family was always of utmost importance to her. Bea will be missed by all who loved her.
Friends will be received on Tues., April 13, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Roy Knight officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bea’s memory to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 872, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
