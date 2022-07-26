James A. “Jimmy” Holmes, 62, of Stephens City, Va., died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Gainesville Health and Rehab in Gainesville, Va.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 2 p.m. Officiating will Pastor Jim Simmons. Inurnment will be privately held in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Winchester, Va.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
