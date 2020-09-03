Born May 28, 1936 in Belington, W.Va., Lila Lu Sommerlott was the third daughter of Robert E. and Rita Opel (Harris) Thompson. She passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Rev. Bruce Bosley; her second husband Gary Sommerlott; daughter Christine Deter; sisters Jennie Lee Blough, Betty Jo Hall, Bonnie Belle Wagoner and brother Buddy Thompson.
Lila is survived by daughter Esther Dawson and son Phillip Bosley; a large extended family including sisters Julia Etta Kennell, Ella Mae Iman, Sandra Sue Mood; brothers Scotty Strums and Johnny Ray Strums; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Lila was a long time member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Fort Ashby. Sister Lila taught Sunday school, sang church hymns (loudly) and loved to fellowship. One year, she proudly contributed several recipes to the women’s ministry cookbook. Her apple dumplings were delicious. Although Lila lived most of her life not far from where she was born, she enjoyed traveling and was always ready for an adventure. Lila enjoyed good stories, corny jokes, all things purple and never missed an episode of the “I Love Lucy” TV show. But most important to Lila was her family. Her home was a gathering place and a haven for family, friends and numerous pets. Thank you mom for all the love you gave. We hope you are ‘Dancing in the Sky.’
Lila’s family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Piney Valley Nursing Home, for the wonderful care given during her stay. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in Lila’s memory to the Alzheimer Association would be welcomed. Private services were held on August 22, 2020.
