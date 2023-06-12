Nancy F. Trenary

Nancy Fay Trenary, 80, of Capon Bridge, died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Nancy was born on Dec. 14, 1942, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mary Lucy Carlisle Miller. She worked for Henkel Harris Furniture Company in Winchester, for 31 years. Nancy enjoyed bingo, reading, word seek and being with her family and friends.
Nancy married Gary Allen Trenary on Aug. 30, 1960. Gary died on July 10, 2015.
She is survived by three sons, Gary Trenary, Jr. (Brenda) of High View, Brian “Botch” Trenary of Capon Bridge and Mark Todd Trenary (Debbie) of Yellow Spring; a daughter, Kelly Pugh of Winchester; three brothers, Charles “Billy” Miller and Robert “Bobby” Miller both of Alabama and Ronnie Miller of Winchester; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Dolphin; a brother, Richard Miller; and a sister, Doris Ann Luker.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
